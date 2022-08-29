Classified AdsFOR SALE AND FREE: Hardware cloth, dresser FOR SALE AND FREE: Hardware cloth, dresser August 29, 2022 FOR SALE $40, less than half retail price. Galvanized hardware cloth: 36″ x ¼” x 50′ Free dresser for pickup at Clayton Lake. Contact: lizchoros@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Couch, $150 August 28, 2022 Wanted: Apartment to rent August 28, 2022 FOR SALE: Honda Rototiller and Lawn Sweeper August 27, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Free outdoor artisan show on Labour Day Weekend, Maberly, Ontario August 29, 2022 FOR SALE AND FREE: Hardware cloth, dresser August 29, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 27, 2022 August 26, 2022 Ice-Breaker – World Premiere of film about the 1972 Canada-Soviet Hockey Summit Series August 29, 2022 What is that … for supper? August 28, 2022 For sale: Couch, $150 August 28, 2022 From the Archives Mississippi Mills Yard of the Week – Paddye Mann Clothing Mississippi Mills suffering a rash of break-ins Gardening in Mississippi Mills: Looking Forward to Spring! Feta and Caraway Spread Cavanagh quarry seeks to undo environmental protections Travel blogger loves Almonte and highlights our main street businesses Note from the Editor Christmas Eve kayakers