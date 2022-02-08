Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Puppets Up tickets now on sale!

Friend of the festival Jacob Bluejay has...

FOR SALE: Antique refectory table

100 years young, this table has been...

Genealogy workshops from the North Lanark Historical Society

The North Lanark Historical Society is happy...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Antique refectory table

FOR SALE: Antique refectory table

100 years young, this table has been in my family since new.

Size:  55″ long;  18″ wide;  30″ high; the darker picture is closer to the colour.

Excellent condition. Priced at $325.00

613-256-7031

Related

FOR SALE: Monitor, thermomostat

FOR SALE: Oak cabinet facings

Help Wanted – Administrative Assistant for Almonte United Church

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

LEARN MORE

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone