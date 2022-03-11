Friday, March 11, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Idling and the bottom line

We are all feeling the current pinch...

FOR SALE: Antique sofa

Believed to be circa 1910. Completely renovated...

JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher

Nursery School Teacher Requirements: Standard First Aid with...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Antique sofa

FOR SALE: Antique sofa

Believed to be circa 1910. Completely renovated in 1968. Not used for 25 years. Came from grandfather’s home in Carleton Place. Requires replacement of two wheels on legs and some refinishing of wood back.

Asking $200. Please call 613-256-5375.

Related

JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher

Mississippi Golf Club seeks part-time staff

Stove, free to good home

FOLLOW US

Latest

Idling and the bottom line

FOR SALE: Antique sofa

JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher

Are you a caregiver for someone with dementia or other cognitive impairment?

Your library is fine-free!

Jack Vanek — obituary

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone