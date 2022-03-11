Classified AdsFOR SALE: Antique sofa FOR SALE: Antique sofa March 11, 2022 - 4:59 pm Believed to be circa 1910. Completely renovated in 1968. Not used for 25 years. Came from grandfather’s home in Carleton Place. Requires replacement of two wheels on legs and some refinishing of wood back. Asking $200. Please call 613-256-5375. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher March 10, 2022 - 6:03 pm Mississippi Golf Club seeks part-time staff March 9, 2022 - 4:09 pm Stove, free to good home March 9, 2022 - 6:05 pm FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Idling and the bottom line March 11, 2022 - 5:01 pm FOR SALE: Antique sofa March 11, 2022 - 4:59 pm JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher March 10, 2022 - 6:03 pm Are you a caregiver for someone with dementia or other cognitive impairment? March 10, 2022 - 6:20 pm Your library is fine-free! March 9, 2022 - 6:14 pm Jack Vanek — obituary March 9, 2022 - 4:46 pm From the Archives Yard of the Week: Al and Toby Barratt What is that … weasel? Know Your Basil Fire lab staff told to drink bottled water before neighbours warned Roasted Black Cod with Warm Tomato Vinaigrette on Seared Rapini Scott Simser – Green Party candidate Will Mississippi Mills Council rescind its request for a Part II order in the Enerdu project? The Piggy Market Potato Salad