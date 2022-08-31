Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

9th annual AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health

Presented by Canadian Tire (Carleton Place) is...

FOR SALE: Antique spinning wheel

SPINNING WHEEL Pre-Confederation, signed and dated, 1861...

Cool and Creamy Macaroni Salad

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Food.com is a...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Antique spinning wheel

FOR SALE: Antique spinning wheel

SPINNING WHEEL Pre-Confederation, signed and dated, 1861 by member of well-known Nova Scotia maker family, Alexandr McIntosh. A very similar wheel is found in Image 835 of Pain’s Upper Canadian Furniture. Unlike the image, this wheel does not include a distaff. The orifice is small and wheel is suited to flax or fine wool. It has been cleaned and oiled by an experienced spinner friend and it works! But it is not suited to a beginner (that would be me!). It is a beautiful piece with fine turnings, 16 spokes, and original finish. I do not have room for it as a collector’s piece and hope to buy a newer one to learn on, such as a Kiwi. If you have spinner friends coming to Fibrefest, let them know about this gem. If it’s for you, come by for a spin. Margot Priest, priestm@rogers.com

Asking $150

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone