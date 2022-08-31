FOR SALE: Antique spinning wheel

SPINNING WHEEL Pre-Confederation, signed and dated, 1861 by member of well-known Nova Scotia maker family, Alexandr McIntosh. A very similar wheel is found in Image 835 of Pain’s Upper Canadian Furniture. Unlike the image, this wheel does not include a distaff. The orifice is small and wheel is suited to flax or fine wool. It has been cleaned and oiled by an experienced spinner friend and it works! But it is not suited to a beginner (that would be me!). It is a beautiful piece with fine turnings, 16 spokes, and original finish. I do not have room for it as a collector’s piece and hope to buy a newer one to learn on, such as a Kiwi. If you have spinner friends coming to Fibrefest, let them know about this gem. If it’s for you, come by for a spin. Margot Priest, priestm@rogers.com

Asking $150