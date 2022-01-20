I have moved recently and a few pieces of furniture need to be re-homed.

1) An antique solid maple table 42″ x 30″ with a hidden extension of 12″ that just folds out from under the table top. The surface was scratched with the move so it is suitable either to refinish for a kitchen table or a craft table if left unfinished.

Asking $60.

2) An antique solid pine round table 36″ in diameter with a central pedestal and arched legs. The top will need to be refinished or used with a tablecloth.

Asking $50.

Phone for availability at 613-390-0550