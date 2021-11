It has been called “the easiest stringed instrument to learn”. You will be playing your favourite holiday tunes in time for Christmas. I will even give you a “starter” lesson.

Listed on Amazon from $229 for the instrument only, this package includes a soft case, strap, capo, tuner, noter and pick. One year old and in like-new condition.

$199.00

For information please contact asolomonian+dulcimer@gmail.com.