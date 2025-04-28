Classified AdsFor sale: Apple iPod Nano, lounge chair For sale: Apple iPod Nano, lounge chair April 28, 2025 Apple iPod Nano 7th generation- 16GB – high quality sound – user friendly Mint condition- silicone case -$45 Quality zero gravity lounge chair, cup holder/pillow – $40 Bob 613-461-0037 Almonte cash only. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Free: BBQ, leather couch April 27, 2025 Free: Mason and Risch piano April 23, 2025 Muskoka-style chairs from the Men’s Shed April 21, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Apple iPod Nano, lounge chair April 28, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 26, 2025 April 24, 2025 March Road: Slow down, you’ll get there soon enough April 27, 2025 Free: BBQ, leather couch April 27, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – April 26, 2025 April 24, 2025 Lanark County Genealogical Society marks 44 years April 25, 2025 From the Archives New family physician and general surgeon practising in Almonte Gardening in Almonte: Be Fruitful Special meeting of the Committee of the Whole re changes to the rural severance policy to be held on September 18 Almonte Town and Country HouseTour a Huge Success. Pandemic: Paramedics on the front line Lanark County Interval House shares $4500 donation Thank you to our dedicated AGH/FVM volunteers—and an invitation Backyard birds, March 23 2014