Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Air in very good working condition. Wonderful B&W sound. It has an AUX input to connect any source – or an inexpensive Bluetooth adaptor; making this an awesome Bluetooth speaker. There is a small rip in the fabric on one of the corners – not really that noticeable. It is about 26 inches long.

The Sonos Connect allows you to get the Sonos App working with other equipment: stereo, etc. Works perfectly. I had it connected to the B&W Zeppelin over the Sonos system for amazing sound.

$70 each. In Almonte: Adrien – 613-256-7168