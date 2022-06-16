Classified AdsFor Sale: bed, TV, coffee table For Sale: bed, TV, coffee table June 16, 2022 Single bed with quality almost new mattress $100 Lenova 24X30 television with stand $50 Small coffee table $25 Call 613-798-6295. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Looking for permanent weekly cleaner in Almonte June 14, 2022 Artist easel for plein air painting June 14, 2022 A Very Special Couch June 13, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For Sale: bed, TV, coffee table June 16, 2022 Summer Night Market, June 23 June 16, 2022 From the Mayor: National Indigenous History Month June 16, 2022 Friends of the Library online auction is underway June 15, 2022 ADHS students build planters for Country Haven June 15, 2022 Summer camp in Appleton June 15, 2022 From the Archives Amphibians and their role in the web of life A gorgeous rainbow Cultural heritage and Enerdu: lessons to be learned? Birdhouse auction: It’s go time Lanark paramedics offer in-home COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable residents Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush A day in the life of a Lanark County Ambulance Service paramedic