Tuesday, April 23, 2024
For sale: Bikes and rack

Two Bikes: Trek 520 Touring bike and 2023 Marin Fairfax 2 Hybrid bike.

Trek bike is older, but well-maintained. New hub and cassette, full fenders, and best for tall riders, 6′ and taller. New chain ring. 34″ standover height. $500 OBO

Marin bike is like-new, clean, with disk brakes, full set of new fenders, and only ridden 3-4 times. Can also add racks to frame. Fits a person 5′-5’5. $800 OBO.

Buy both for a package deal.

Also available: Thule bike rack and matching baskets.

In Almonte. For more information email: rmanderfeld@gmail.com

