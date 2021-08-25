Woman’s Peugeot (a sought-after brand), “Hudson”, in beautiful condition, a quality vintage bike, (could be 18 Shimano gears). Comes with rear carrier, bell and kickstand. Straight ergonomic handlebars, needs replacement grips. Has 22” tires, in good shape, but they need new innertubes. Seat post is 18 inches from mid-pedal to lowest seat height. In very good condition, some lubricant, adjustments and TLC needed. Asking $150, as is, firm.

Stored, vintage “Free Spirit” Sears (Made in Korea), 18 speed (Shimano gears), xt Ranger, known as a dependable and fast bike in its time. Straight ergonomic handlebars. Has 27″ tires, in good shape but need new innertubes. Seat post is 21 inches from mid-pedal to lowest seat height. In very good condition, some lubricant, adjustments and TLC needed. Includes reflectors, bell, kickstand and gel seat cover for comfort. Asking $115.

TXT: 613 296-8485

Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel BBQ 3 burner, plus side burner

Not new but never used, Model 720-0787D. Great condition, auto ignition, three, independently controlled, stainless-steel burners providing up to 36,000 total BTUs plus 12,000 BTU side burner. Lots of grilling space. Heavy duty lid – a bit of rust (see picture). Left side of BBQ’s stainless exterior looks discoloured but is a light aberration, not rust. Includes vinyl cover, and propane tank. Asking $165, as is.

