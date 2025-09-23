Classified AdsFor sale: Black+ Decker Multicooker For sale: Black+ Decker Multicooker September 23, 2025 Multicooker – sear/saute, roast/ bake, slow cook, warm, steamer Value $ 275 – Like new. $50 Almonte 613-461-0037 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Help Wanted – Sivarulrasa Gallery September 22, 2025 Short-term house rental in Blakeney September 22, 2025 For Sale: Folding attic ladder September 20, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Black+ Decker Multicooker September 23, 2025 Palestinian olive oil—save the shipping cost to Almonte September 23, 2025 Rhythm & Song! Community Choir – Fall Sessions 2025 September 22, 2025 Help Wanted – Sivarulrasa Gallery September 22, 2025 Short-term house rental in Blakeney September 22, 2025 Meet the Artist – Vanessa Coplan, Patchworks as Pathways September 22, 2025 From the Archives One-Pot Baked Pasta with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Support Pakenham students in energy challenge Almonte General Hospital records a successful year Gardening in Almonte: Highlight of 2016 It’s time to rethink your drinking … The Millstone adds the column the Night Sky Field Naturalists’ year in review No Time to Waste: a John Dunn story