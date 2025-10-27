Monday, October 27, 2025
For Sale: Blue Jays World Series 1992 cap, stained glass windows

Blue Jays World Series 1992 cap, asking $50.

Two antique stained glass windows, purchased in England in the 80s. In good condition. Window in frame – Height 37″, Width 20″. Asking $150 each.

Please phone 613-256-6121.

