Classified Ads

For Sale: Blue Jays World Series 1992 cap, stained glass windows

October 27, 2025

Blue Jays World Series 1992 cap, asking $50. Two antique stained glass windows, purchased in England in the 80s. In good condition. Window in frame – Height 37″, Width 20″. Asking $150 each. Please phone 613-256-6121.