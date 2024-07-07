Classified AdsFOR SALE - Briggs and Stratton Power Washer FOR SALE – Briggs and Stratton Power Washer July 7, 2024 FOR SALE – Briggs and Stratton Power Washer, used once, in perfect condition. 3000 psi, pull start. List price $800 plus tax – asking $450. Pls phone 613 – 256-6121. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related HFT seeks a baker July 10, 2024 Trailer at McCulloch’s Landing, $49,500 June 28, 2024 For sale: 10-speed bike June 24, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Yard of the Week, July 10 2024 July 10, 2024 HFT seeks a baker July 10, 2024 Roasted Squash and Grilled Halloumi Salad July 7, 2024 Charlie Rath — obituary July 9, 2024 Rhonda and Paul Virgin, 2023 recipients of the Bert McIntyre Memorial Award July 8, 2024 What Is That … Transformation? July 8, 2024 From the Archives Baked Skillet Pasta with Cheddar and Fried Onions Gay Cook’s Caprese (Boccachini Tomato Salad) Canada Goose and Dutch Stork Lottery Mailboxes of Mississipi Mills – Part 1 Peanut-Lime Beef Satay on Kale-Cabbage Salad A diverting chat with Cory Smith about Mississippi Mills’ waste collection program Honey-roasted Vegetables Gardening in Almonte: Plants just wanna’ grow!