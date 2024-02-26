Classified AdsFor Sale: Buffet and hutch, $100 For Sale: Buffet and hutch, $100 February 26, 2024 Buffet and hutch in excellent condition. Made by Huppe in Victoriaville, QC Asking $100. Call 613 256-8287 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For rent: MIll Street apartment February 25, 2024 Bird feeders from the Naismith Men’s Shed February 23, 2024 For sale: Ticket for February 24 Folkus show February 17, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For Sale: Buffet and hutch, $100 February 26, 2024 Mississippi Mills Shuffleboard Tournament, 2024 February 26, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 24, 2024 February 23, 2024 For rent: MIll Street apartment February 25, 2024 Secrets of the Sprakkar by Eliza Reid February 24, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – February 24, 2024 February 23, 2024 From the Archives Tender Zucchini Fritters with Green Goddess Dressing Tarot/henna event at Angel’s Roost raises $660 for LCIH AGH/Fairview seeks board members Local businesses donate $10,000 to AGH/Fairview The Legend of ‘Sir John A’ — a John Dunn story Sweet Thai Basil Chicken How do you calculate hydro power from a generator at a falls? November 1 is final date for full cut-off lighting to preserve ability to view the night sky.