FOR SALE BY OWNER: 278 Merrithew Street

Almonte Ontario

This beautiful well-loved 8-year-old home is just up the street from a lovely park on the Mississippi River in the very popular Riverfront Estates. This home has many gorgeous upgrades. On the main floor there are 2 bedrooms with 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, laundry, open concept kitchen with big pantry, granite countertops and upgraded appliances, plus dining and living room. Large, upgraded patio doors lead out to a deck and full patio (no grass to cut), and private backyard. Downstairs has large windows with a 3rd bedroom, family room and full bathroom and generous storage. Location is minutes to Historical downtown Almonte. Seeing is believing! Book your personal tour now – Call 613-807-0033. Asking: $647,000.00