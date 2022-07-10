Sunday, July 10, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase

Good condition. Height: 79" Width: top 39”, bottom...

Tumblehome by Brenda Missen

by Edith Cody-Rice If you love Algonquin...

Diana’ Quiz – July 9,2022

by Diana Filer TO ALL WHO READ THIS: MY...
Classified AdsFor Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase

For Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase

Good condition.

Height: 79″ Width: top 39”, bottom platform 44″ Depth: top 12”, bottom 22”

Pick up near Old Almonte Road and Upper Dwyer Hill.

Price $250.00.

Please contact 613-256-1874.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone