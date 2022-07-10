Classified AdsFor Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase For Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase July 10, 2022 Good condition. Height: 79″ Width: top 39”, bottom platform 44″ Depth: top 12”, bottom 22” Pick up near Old Almonte Road and Upper Dwyer Hill. Price $250.00. Please contact 613-256-1874. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR RENT: Almonte, 2-bedroom, $1,275 July 8, 2022 FREE Sectional for pickup only. July 6, 2022 Upcoming rental in Almonte July 6, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase July 10, 2022 Tumblehome by Brenda Missen July 10, 2022 Diana’ Quiz – July 9,2022 July 7, 2022 Lyle Reid — obituary July 8, 2022 FOR RENT: Almonte, 2-bedroom, $1,275 July 8, 2022 Robbery reported at RBC on Ottawa Street July 7, 2022 From the Archives Recycling revamp recently rolled out December 22, 2015 Gay Cook’s Banana Cinnamon French Toast December 22, 2015 Peter Nelson’s travels – San Andreas Island December 22, 2015 Thanksgiving wines December 22, 2015 Gardening in Almonte: Catching up on the Paperwork! January 1, 2016 Housekeeping staff essential to the care team December 22, 2015 La Bottega Nicastro welcomes owner of Campo di Torri producer August 31, 2011