California shutters that will fit a 6′ patio door with a transom light, 93″ tall, 71.5″ wide.

The frame fits over the edge of the existing door casing, easily installed.

Shutters are like new and will fit Patio Doors commonly used at Riverfront Estates Almonte.

7-year-old shutters purchased for $1290, will sell for $500.

Phone 613-256-7123