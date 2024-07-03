Classified AdsFor sale: Calvin Bell signed Raven and Eagle print For sale: Calvin Bell signed Raven and Eagle print July 3, 2024 Mounted in a 16″ x 13″ frame. Calvin is a noted artist from Masset Haida Gwall. Asking $200. Text or phone Jim at 613 621 2207 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Trailer at McCulloch’s Landing, $49,500 June 28, 2024 For sale: 10-speed bike June 24, 2024 Two single beds for sale June 24, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Yard of the Week, July 3 2024 July 3, 2024 For sale: Calvin Bell signed Raven and Eagle print July 3, 2024 Hoisin-Serrano Meatballs with Rice Noodle Salad June 30, 2024 Sue Baker — obituary July 2, 2024 Tea on the Lawn at the Mill of Kintail starts July 3 July 1, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 29, 2024 June 27, 2024 From the Archives Bluebird boxes for sale, volunteer-made in Almonte Autumn Years For the Birds: To Mud Lake and Back again. Tourism Ministry heritage consultant contributes to the discussion about Heritage Districts $190,000 donation buys anaesthesia machines for AGH Lemon-Butter Cod with Orzo and Asparagus Local Syrian food business flourishes Augusta Street Park over $2,200 richer thanks to efforts of one Almonte neighbour