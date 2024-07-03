Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Classified AdsFor sale: Calvin Bell signed Raven and Eagle print

For sale: Calvin Bell signed Raven and Eagle print

Mounted in a 16″ x 13″ frame.

Calvin is a noted artist from Masset Haida Gwall.

Asking $200.

Text or phone Jim at 613 621 2207

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

