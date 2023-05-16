Classified AdsFOR SALE: Car bike rack FOR SALE: Car bike rack May 16, 2023 2 Bike Rack for Car – $125 Call: (613) 299-8818 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Looking for student help May 15, 2023 For sale: Lee Valley push mower May 11, 2023 Home or child care offered May 8, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Garage sale, May 19-21 May 17, 2023 Mediterranean Pesto Pizza May 16, 2023 FOR SALE: Car bike rack May 17, 2023 Sale at Almonte United Church, May 20 May 16, 2023 Almonte Curlers swept up in the AGH’s CT Campaign May 16, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, May 20 May 16, 2023 From the Archives Robin’s Nest Tea Room gets raves from Ottawa Citizen A harvest of crabby delight Lanark paramedics offer in-home COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable residents Council rejection of Enerdu plan passes 6-4 vote tonight Two dead in March Road crash Appleton wetland forest in danger Peter Nelson’s Travels – Dunedin South Island Join Climate Network Lanark’s Youth Climate Justice Group