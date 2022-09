Selling the car seat used for my grandson.

Model: Graco 1896612 JJ

Date: 2017-07-26 (Good for 10 years from that date)

Excellent condition as it was used only occasionally by a taxi-grandmother. Owner’s manual included.

Price: $25.00

Contact: Denise Beaulne, 613 256 7168, denise@denisebeaulne.com