Over Head Fan, for Sale! Like NEW (barely used)

Asking $30

Ohaus Triple Beam Mechanical Balances, used in pottery studio.

Suitable for weighing solids, liquids, powders or even animals.

Metric Model 750 ,

Capacity: 2610g x 0.1g

Front Beam, Stainless steel plate 6” diameter

Three weights included.

Reasonable Offers Considered.

Contact: 613 256 2734 in the evening.