Classified AdsFOR SALE: Child's play table FOR SALE: Child's play table May 21, 2023 I have a large, solid, clean child's play table for sale. It comes with 2 drawers. The dimensions are 22' high, 41' across and 49' in length. 80.00 cash. Almonte pick up. Please call 613-328-7004