Sunday, May 21, 2023
FOR SALE: 1990s Godin L.R. Baggs Acousticaster 

12-string guitar, sunburst finish excellent condition fresh...

Audrey Fulton — obituary

Fulton, Audrey April 21, 1933 – May 18,...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Child’s play table

FOR SALE: Child’s play table


I have a large, solid, clean child’s play table for sale.

It comes with 2 drawers. The dimensions are 22’ high, 41’ across and 49’ in length.

80.00 cash. Almonte pick up.

Please call 613-328-7004

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

