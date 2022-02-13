Sunday, February 13, 2022

FOR SALE: Coffee tables

Coffee table & 2 end tables; like...

Diana’s Quiz – February 12, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Which Canadian has won...

Tax services available on Bridge Street

Our office is now open and we...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Coffee tables

FOR SALE: Coffee tables

Coffee table & 2 end tables; like new; legs bolted to tops; no Allen keys.

Coffee table size: 50″ l; 24″ w; 16:” high. Yes, you can stand on them.

Priced at $135.00 for all 3

Tel: 613-256-7031

Related

Tax services available on Bridge Street

Big sale at Judy Joannou’s Mill Street store

Seasonal help wanted at Almonte Ice Cream Shop

FOLLOW US

Latest

FOR SALE: Coffee tables

Diana’s Quiz – February 12, 2022

Tax services available on Bridge Street

The Knuckle Bone of St. Ann

Big sale at Judy Joannou’s Mill Street store

Planet Youth Lanark is moving ahead on substance use prevention model

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

LEARN MORE

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone