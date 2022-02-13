Classified AdsFOR SALE: Coffee tables FOR SALE: Coffee tables February 13, 2022 - 3:44 pm Coffee table & 2 end tables; like new; legs bolted to tops; no Allen keys. Coffee table size: 50″ l; 24″ w; 16:” high. Yes, you can stand on them. Priced at $135.00 for all 3 Tel: 613-256-7031 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Tax services available on Bridge Street February 11, 2022 - 6:01 pm Big sale at Judy Joannou’s Mill Street store February 11, 2022 - 5:40 pm Seasonal help wanted at Almonte Ice Cream Shop February 10, 2022 - 12:52 pm FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Coffee tables February 13, 2022 - 3:44 pm Diana’s Quiz – February 12, 2022 February 12, 2022 - 12:24 pm Tax services available on Bridge Street February 11, 2022 - 6:01 pm The Knuckle Bone of St. Ann February 11, 2022 - 5:53 pm Big sale at Judy Joannou’s Mill Street store February 11, 2022 - 5:40 pm Planet Youth Lanark is moving ahead on substance use prevention model February 10, 2022 - 3:46 pm From the Archives Yard of the Week: Darlene Bourne and Jim Pert MVCA Flood Watch Gay Cook’s marinated pork tenderloin with rhubarb coulis Peter Nelson’s travels – Tasmania, Australia Roasted Cherry Tomato, Corn & Israeli Couscous Salad Stephen Street proposal approved by council Environmental issues: being part of the solution Have a 4′ x 4′ patch free in your yard? Help protect pollinators