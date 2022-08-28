Classified AdsFor sale: Couch, $150 For sale: Couch, $150 August 28, 2022 Beige couch in very good condition Dimensions, 82” long, 35” high and 36’ depth No pets, non-smoker, no children Will deliver locally (Almonte) to your front door Asking $150.00 613 461-0429 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Wanted: Apartment to rent August 28, 2022 FOR SALE: Honda Rototiller and Lawn Sweeper August 27, 2022 FOR SALE: Porch swing August 26, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest What is that … for supper? August 28, 2022 For sale: Couch, $150 August 28, 2022 Wanted: Apartment to rent August 28, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – August 27, 2022 August 26, 2022 FOR SALE: Honda Rototiller and Lawn Sweeper August 27, 2022 FOR SALE: Porch swing August 26, 2022 From the Archives Almonte Amateur Radio Club donates $1,000 to AGH Tornado warning downgraded to severe thunderstorms Mississippi Mills awarded an impressive 4 blooms in the Communities in Bloom competition Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo More fun facts about us The Millstone welcomes columnist Theresa Peluso Almonte Amateur Radio Club holds fourth annual banquet Mussels Marinara Fettuccine