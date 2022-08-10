FOR SALE: Couch, bamboo chairs

Last time to be offered; we have a nearly new 3 seater couch, bought just 2+ years ago at Home Hardware Furniture in Almonte. Sturdy, no stains, rips or damage. Light to medium blue colour.

Two occasional chairs. Bamboo and Rattan. Mid-century from the Philippines. Very good shape and very comfortable.

Open to reasonable Offer. We are non-smokers, do not own a pet. Couch is on main level of our home. Buyer can remove easily; will need a helper or two, and a truck / trailer.

Almonte

613-256-3931 or 613-791-1361