DeWalt 18 volt Drill; 3-18V batteries and 2 chargers. In good working order. Asking $75.

Eliminator Intelligent Battery Charger, brand new, never used.

Fast charge – 3 hrs; charge to start – 10 mins.

Fully automatic, for 12V batteries. 6′ power cord and cables. Asking $50.

Please phone (613) 256-6121.