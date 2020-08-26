Custom made Dog Travel Crate suitable for Domestic or International Travel, Land and Air. Ideal for medium to large dogs, such as German Shepherd, Doberman, Rottweiler, Hunting dogs; Pointers, Labrador, Retrievers and other large gun dogs, large hounds, mastiff type breeds, large sled dogs etc. Conforms to flight travel regulations. Also Ideal for hunting, schutzhund, dog sled racing, security/police dogs, dog shows, temporary holding or dog training, family pet’s emigration / military moves. Used once for international travel from UK 2 years ago for large German Shepherd. Cost $450 to build by professional pet travel company. Can be fitted with wheels / handles or put on a trolley. Very secure.

Price $120 or nearest offer. 613-853-1220.