Dominion of Canada flag, 8′ x 4′, made by Flags Unlimited in Thornton, On

pre 1965. The Thornton factory was sold in 1965. It is beautifully

made, of DuraKnit, and

never used. Asking $100. (There is a shadow in the photo due to an

overhanging eave).

Please phone (613) 256-6121.