Round 30″ dia. marble tabletop, shipped from Greece. White

with grey streaks. Excellent condition. Quite heavy. Must be

picked up. Asking $130.

5 interior doors; (replaced with sliding doors), white, three at

30″ and 2 at 24″, hardware included – no frames. Good condition.

Must be picked up. Asking $15 each or $50 for all.

Pls phone 613-256-6121.