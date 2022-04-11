Classified AdsFOR SALE: Dust collector FOR SALE: Dust collector April 11, 2022 General International dust collector for sale, very lightly used, excellent condition, 1HP, 110V, 7A. New $800, asking $499. Call 613-617-8139. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Silverado rim and tires; white pine April 9, 2022 2-br apartment for rent in Almonte, $1,750 April 8, 2022 LOST: iPhone 7 April 8, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Dust collector April 11, 2022 Union Hall pancake breakfast postponed April 11, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 9, 2022 April 7, 2022 What is that? … Friend in the Garden April 10, 2022 Alan Smith — obituary April 10, 2022 ‘It’s Our War’ at North Lanark Regional Museum April 9, 2022 From the Archives Backyard chickens – take the survey Statement from the Mayor on local outbreak, municipal closures Lanark County Interval House: funds solicited by Toronto Interval House don't assist us locally Ten Years of Environmental Destruction in Ontario (Part 3) Rideau Valley Diabetes Services provides education and support Volunteer-planted daffodils brighten Highway 29 2014 AGH Junior Volunteer Program begins June 30