Classified AdsFor sale: Electric hedge trimmer For sale: Electric hedge trimmer October 17, 2025 26” Electric hedge trimmer – $35 Perfect condition King Canada trimmer. Contact André at 613.295.1834 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For Sale: New Microwave, Foosball Table and Carpets October 16, 2025 For Sale: 2 wood bedframes (single bed) October 11, 2025 For sale: La-z-Boy Hide a Bed October 10, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Electric hedge trimmer October 17, 2025 A letter to the community in support of Home Hospice North Lanark October 16, 2025 Rosemary Leach Open Studio October 16, 2025 For Sale: New Microwave, Foosball Table and Carpets October 16, 2025 Growing Friendly: Creating and Preserving Communities that Work October 17, 2025 Community Friendship Luncheon, October 21 October 15, 2025 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: What is Food Security? Home Hospice North Lanark seeks new visiting volunteers Donors will double your donations to AGH-Fairview! Town advises of elevated sodium in tap water ADHS basketball team starts championship drive today Gardening in Almonte: Georgia Jet vs Yukon Gold It’s in you to give – donate blood and save a life Yard of the Week