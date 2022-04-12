Classified AdsFOR SALE: Electric single bed FOR SALE: Electric single bed April 12, 2022 Ortho 700 made by Sommeil Davantage (Montreal) excellent Condition wood frame on wheels Metal headboard and footguard adjustable head and foot inclinations massage feature and remote control Asking price $500.00. Please call Helen 613-621-2243. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FREE: Cat tree, hot tub cover April 11, 2022 Local employment opportunity for RN/RPN April 12, 2022 FOR SALE: Dust collector April 11, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Electric single bed April 11, 2022 Home Hospice North Lanark launches spring fundraising auction, April 13 – May 9, 2022 April 11, 2022 FREE: Cat tree, hot tub cover April 11, 2022 Local employment opportunity for RN/RPN April 12, 2022 FOR SALE: Dust collector April 11, 2022 Union Hall pancake breakfast postponed April 11, 2022 From the Archives Hydro revenue sharing Mills Community Support fall learning continues ADHS students attend Grow Canada Conference 2012 Almonte Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 18 Transforming Pharmacy Services at Almonte General Hospital Taste Ontario 2015 Wine reviews Gardening in Almonte: Lots of green tomatoes!