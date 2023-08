Decorative Wooden End Tables (set of 2)

Solid wood square end tables detailed with beautiful carvings on legs, and intricate metal design underneath. Pale ochre/neutral beige colour.

26″ length, 26″ width

Asking $100 for the set of 2. If interested please contact Johnny at ostapiukjo@gmail.com or 613-983-8119. Pick up or drop off in Mississippi Mills.