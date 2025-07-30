Classified AdsFor sale: Evolution Xpresso Wide Walker For sale: Evolution Xpresso Wide Walker July 30, 2025 CANADIAN – Evolution Xpresso Wide Walker Black Standard Wide (22″) 3 years old walker Seat has some wear Very sturdy Holds up to 300 Lbs Regular Maintenance done Folds for transport” Asking $95.00 613-324-8937 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Are you buying a Mazda CX-30? Items for sale July 23, 2025 Help and companionship needed for senior July 16, 2025 ConnectWell seeks Health Promoter July 15, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Evolution Xpresso Wide Walker July 30, 2025 Angel Hair Pasta July 27, 2025 Yard of the Week, July 29 2025 July 29, 2025 “Folk in the Forest” – a music event you won’t want to miss! July 28, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 26, 2025 July 24, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – July 26, 2025 July 24, 2025 From the Archives Lanark County Grows: Sprouting a Seed Lending Library for Almonte Letter from Germany – Part 4- Unity Gardening in Almonte: Augusta Park – week 5 – Civitan BBQ Tiffany MacLaren is the new Community Economic and Cultural Programmer Woolen Mill Renaissance Taste Canada awards for culinary writing and publishing in Canada ‘Youth Rangers’ assist High Lonesome Nature Reserve Canadian Organic Growers – Ottawa Chapter offers Feast of Fields