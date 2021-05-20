2016 – Abarth yellow Fiat 500 Turbo.- $14,995.

Abarth yellow Fiat 500 Turbo, fully loaded including navigation and ‘Beats’ sound system. Excellent condition. 95% Summer car and only occasionally used in early winter and late spring days. However, this car is more than capable of driving all year round and very nimble when fitted with a set of racing winter wheels. Pocket rocket and a really fun gorgeous little car. Rare Abarth yellow edition and always garaged. A real eye-catcher with surprising performance. Good on gas and super easy to park. A really fun commuter or collector car. The manual box and sport button is a great combination and the turbos are becoming collectable. Luigi is a much-loved car and being reluctantly sold as I have to buy a pick-up truck. Wax oiled every year, full service history, just serviced and a new safety. New tires. Summer mats and weather tech mats.

Email: home.cmj@gmail.com