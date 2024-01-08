Classified AdsFor sale: Folding wheelchair For sale: Folding wheelchair January 8, 2024 Manual folding Helio A7 wheelchair for sale. Made in Canada, purchased 2022, previously used by a senior citizen, indoors only. Future Prism Basic Back Cushions. Seat cushions have been washed. Asking $300. clarkemckellar@gmail.com 613-668-3337 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Free Ikea futon and frame January 7, 2024 HIRING FOR: Pokoloko Almonte shop associate January 2, 2024 FOR SALE: High quality DonJoy sports ankle braces January 2, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest What Is That … in Black and White? January 8, 2024 Euchre, January 11 and January 25 January 8, 2024 For sale: Folding wheelchair January 8, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 6, 2024 January 4, 2024 Free Ikea futon and frame January 7, 2024 Home Hospice North Lanark invites you to a Death Café January 7, 2024 From the Archives Daylight Saving Time ends Screening raises over $800 for Bird Studies Canada; DVD in library Gardening in Almonte: Delicious garlic scapes Pakenham Golf Course Basswood Gardening in Almonte: The Power of the Hoop! Giant birthday street party for Dr. James Naismith Bernard Cameron’s Council seat to be filled via appointment Yard of the Week: Jutta and Michael Barker