Monday, January 8, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

What Is That … in Black and White?

Mother Nature never ceases to amaze us...

Euchre, January 11 and January 25

Euchre, January 11 and January 25 at...

For sale: Folding wheelchair

Manual folding Helio A7 wheelchair for sale....
Classified AdsFor sale: Folding wheelchair

For sale: Folding wheelchair

Manual folding Helio A7 wheelchair for sale. Made in Canada, purchased 2022, previously used by a senior citizen, indoors only. Future Prism Basic Back Cushions. Seat cushions have been washed. Asking $300.

clarkemckellar@gmail.com
613-668-3337

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone