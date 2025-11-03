Classified AdsFor sale: Frame for garage shelter For sale: Frame for garage shelter November 3, 2025 For sale: all the poles for the structure of a garage shelter. In good condition. No tarp. $50.00. Call, text (613-293-3332) or email me (Joanne). Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: adjustable steel support posts November 3, 2025 Snow tires for sale November 2, 2025 Simply4Paws offers pet food, care and supplies November 1, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Frame for garage shelter November 3, 2025 For sale: adjustable steel support posts November 3, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 1, 2025. October 30, 2025 Pumpkin Promenade November 3, 2025 Snow tires for sale November 2, 2025 Simply4Paws offers pet food, care and supplies November 1, 2025 From the Archives Hike for Home Hospice in memory of a loved one The remains of the CP rail line through Almonte Add garden zip with Zinnias COVID: We’re going to Red Moroccan Grilled Lamb Chops with Couscous A reminder from local hospitals: “We’re here for you” Backyard birds Thank you to the dedicated volunteers at AGH/FVM