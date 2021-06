1. Paddleboard O’Brien 106 ($1200 new)

$400

2. Sofa/ end table – Gendron handmade furniture

40 in w. $75. 42in w. $50

3. Canadian made all suede leather (camel colour)

Sofa and love seat. $3600 new – asking $900 for both

4. Kincaid coffee table- solid wood- 2 drawers and lid opens for storage. 40 in sq. $100

5. Brown leather Stressless chair- excellent condition. $100

Contact J Delahunt at 613-461-0118

Cash only. No delivery.