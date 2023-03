Add a stylish, sturdy futon couch to your apartment or guest room. Made of hardwood, the couch measures 82 inches wide; 36 inches deep; and stands 38 high – it’s in great shape. When folded out, the futon is a double-size bed and comes with two end pillows. Sturdy cotton cover in harvest gold is washable. $400. For pick-up and will need assembly.

Email: baranpete99@gmail.com or call: 613-415-3817