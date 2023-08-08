Classified AdsFor sale: Futon mattress For sale: Futon mattress August 8, 2023 Futon mattress. 54″x78″x8″. Like new. No smoking, no pets. I can deliver if required. $75. Cell: 613-257-4233. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Suzuki Burgman 650 August 8, 2023 Woman seeks apartment or shared space August 5, 2023 Free: Chestnut tree seedlings August 1, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Long service awards at Almonte and CP health facilities August 8, 2023 For sale: Futon mattress August 8, 2023 Margaret Sadler — obituary August 8, 2023 My Bride’s Away August 7, 2023 For sale: Suzuki Burgman 650 August 8, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 5, 2023 August 3, 2023 From the Archives Gay Cook’s spicy lentil soup with yogurt Gay Cook’s Cucumber Mint Finger Sandwiches ‘Hike for Hospice’ coming up in October Yard of the Week — Sue Adams and Geoff Stewart Mustard-Pepper Chicken with Herb Sauce Pasta with Pesto Peter Nelson’s travels – New Zealand – Glenorchy, South Island Carleton Mississippi Mills provincial election candidates debate tonight