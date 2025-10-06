Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Gas range, plus free sound panels

Gas range for sale. $300. for a...

Water has left the pond

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader Welcome to fall It...

‘The Zone’ at St. Andrew’s United

Date/Time: Saturday, November 1 / 7 p.m. Location:...
Classified AdsFor sale: Gas range, plus free sound panels

For sale: Gas range, plus free sound panels

Gas range for sale. $300. for a pick up in Almonte.

With convection, 5 years old, Manual Included, Fully functioning.

Free sound deadening panels available
Used in a music room. ( 16 panels, 2ftx2ft.x1inch)

Contact 613 859 0813 (call or text)

Related

Piano for sale

Patio chairs for sale

For sale: All-season tires on rims

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone