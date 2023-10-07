FOR SALE: Generator, $900

$900. A tri-fuel Firman generator. Bought at Home Hardware. See picture, as the type of fuel used, (natural gas, propane or gasoline) determines the wattage output. We connected (professional installation) to our BBQ natural gas line. A little over a year old, but never used for any length of time. Started once a month to determine if in good working order and to charge the battery. Could use a trickle charger to keep the battery charged. Pull start if running on gasoline. Two extension cords included.

Will need to bring 2 bears and a grizzly to carry down from a third-floor deck (2 bears at the very least). Elevator available from the second floor.

Located in Almonte

Cash only

613-809-2103