Classified AdsFor Sale: Gently used Chaise Lounge For Sale: Gently used Chaise Lounge January 17, 2023 Left arm, pale green fabric. $200.00 PM me or call and leave a message if you are interested in this lovely piece of furniture. Purchaser must pick up and transport. 613-257-9149 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Leather sofa and loveseat January 16, 2023 Mature woman seeks 1-br apartment January 15, 2023 FOR SALE: DeWalt drill, battery charger January 14, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For Sale: Gently used Chaise Lounge January 17, 2023 Elsie Voyce — obituary January 17, 2023 Many hands make light work January 17, 2023 FOR SALE: Leather sofa and loveseat January 16, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 14, 2023 January 13, 2023 Mature woman seeks 1-br apartment January 15, 2023 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: Planting a seed! Heritage Conservation District passed in Mississippi Mills Council tonight ‘Good Food Tour’ launches in Almonte this month What Is That … On Our Sandy Beach? Yard of the Week — Janet Morris Staff illness causes AGH emergency department closure, night of December 23 Roast Chicken Thighs with Peas, Leeks and Mint Pakenham student wants Rapids Clubtail Dragonfly saved