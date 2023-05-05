Classified AdsFOR SALE: Get ready for patio season FOR SALE: Get ready for patio season May 5, 2023 Blooomsbury composite planter boxes- 2’x3’ – $150.00 both Sojag 3 seater swing / cushions – $150.00 7-position deck chair removable seat/cushion – like new – $120.00 Bob 613 461-0037 – pick-up only – Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Jobs atr ConnectWell: Registered nurse, summer program driver May 5, 2023 Weekly bouquets available May 4, 2023 FREE: Desk May 2, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Get ready for patio season May 5, 2023 Jobs atr ConnectWell: Registered nurse, summer program driver May 5, 2023 King Charles III and Canada May 4, 2023 Weekly bouquets available May 4, 2023 Dwayne Phillips — obituary May 5, 2023 Message from the Mayor: May 6 ‘Imagine Conference’ May 4, 2023 From the Archives The Celebrated Case of the Chalk River Local and the Charley Cow: A John Dunn story Enerdu in 3D — RiverWatchers provide architectural model First annual Mississippi River Appreciation Day event a success by every measure! Money stolen from Al Potvin’s charity compost operation What Is That … Courting Couple? Pakenham Public School saves energy! End Times or New Year? Yard of the Week: June 29 2022