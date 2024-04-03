For sale: Gibson Les Paul Tribute guitar

I bought it new from the Long and McQuade store in Kanata in April 2021. I take meticulous care of my instruments so it is in excellent condition as the pictures show! Included is the Gibson gig bag that is so sturdy and protective that, unless you are doing constant gigging, you would not need a hard-shell case.

Full details can be seen here – https://www.long-mcquade.com/136544/Guitars/Electric-Guitars/Gibson/Les-Paul-Tribute—Satin-Cherry-Burst.htm?ref=suggestive-search

There are many reviews of this guitar on YouTube.

It sells new for $1749.00, plus HST of course, at Long and McQuade and used on reverb.com and Kijiji typically for $1400.00. I’m asking just $1350.00 cash or etransfer only. Sorry, NO TRADES please.

If you are interested, please email Rob at rtn7491@gmail.com Thanks.