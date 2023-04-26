Classified AdsFor sale: Golf gear For sale: Golf gear April 26, 2023 Lady’s Adams Idea right-handed golf club set, $100.00, also a Clicgear push cart, $25.00—prices firm and cash only. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Almonte house available for short-term rentals CORRECTED April 24, 2023 Searching for a FLIPCHART STAND April 23, 2023 For sale: Youth bicycle April 21, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Golf gear April 26, 2023 Tickets still available for session on intimate partner violence, May 6 April 26, 2023 Jean Kidziun — obituary April 26, 2023 White Bean, Rice and Dill Soup April 21, 2023 ALL GOOD SOULS A collection of portraits by Suzanne Snelling April 25, 2023 Open mic night at Equator, April 28 April 25, 2023 From the Archives Fantastic fall colours on Blueberry Mountain Angel muffins Roast Chicken with Rosemary, Lemon and Honey Mayor McLaughlin will not seek re-election Small plane crashes on Old Almonte Road No Matter What: Parkinson’s SuperWalk a success Peter Nelson’s travels – Pacific Part 2 – Western Samoa STORY CONTEST: The Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast