Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Golf gear

Lady’s Adams Idea right-handed golf club set,...

Tickets still available for session on intimate partner violence, May 6

Today on CBC Radio there was an...

Jean Kidziun — obituary

Jean Kidziun (nee Lindley) Passed away peacefully at...
Classified AdsFor sale: Golf gear

For sale: Golf gear

Lady’s Adams Idea right-handed golf club set, $100.00, also a Clicgear push cart, $25.00—prices firm and cash only.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone