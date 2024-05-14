Tuesday, May 14, 2024
For sale: Harvest table, armchair

Harvest Table

Well-built reproduction of a traditional harvest table, about 25 years old.

  • Natural pine tabletop with polyurethane finish. Dark green painted base.
  • Turned legs; extremely sturdy and in perfect shape.
  • Has a cutlery drawer at each end.
  • Comfortably sits 6 or even 8.
  • Dimensions: 6′ x 3′ and 30″ high.

$375

Armchair

  • Handsome and comfortable armchair with pillow.
  • Perfect for living room or bedroom.
  • In excellent shape.
  • Measures 32″ wide, 34″ high, and 33″ long (front to back).
  • $225; can be delivered in Almonte.

Call 613.256.0277

