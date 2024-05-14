For sale: Harvest table, armchair

Harvest Table
Well-built reproduction of a traditional harvest table, about 25 years old.
- Natural pine tabletop with polyurethane finish. Dark green painted base.
- Turned legs; extremely sturdy and in perfect shape.
- Has a cutlery drawer at each end.
- Comfortably sits 6 or even 8.
- Dimensions: 6′ x 3′ and 30″ high.
$375
Armchair
- Handsome and comfortable armchair with pillow.
- Perfect for living room or bedroom.
- In excellent shape.
- Measures 32″ wide, 34″ high, and 33″ long (front to back).
- $225; can be delivered in Almonte.
Call 613.256.0277