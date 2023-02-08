Classified AdsFOR SALE: Henri Masson print FOR SALE: Henri Masson print February 8, 2023 A silkscreen print of Parliament Hill from Hull by the famous Canadian Artist Henri Leopold Masson. An appraisal was done by Gibbs Appraisals Ltd. Asking $500. Please call, text or email Mia for details. 613-404-8782. blue7765@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related 2 bedroom furnished apartment for rent, downtown Almonte February 6, 2023 FOR SALE: Norco fat bike February 5, 2023 For sale: 30 galllon aquarium February 3, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ‘Backyard Beauties’ online auction, April 18-29 February 8, 2023 FOR SALE: Henri Masson print February 8, 2023 Roasted Shrimp Panzanella February 5, 2023 10th Anniversary AGH Run for Women’s Health, June 10 February 7, 2023 Vallentyne Bake, Tuesday, February 14 February 7, 2023 2 bedroom furnished apartment for rent, downtown Almonte February 6, 2023 From the Archives Reader Bill Lee challenges the article on conversion of the natural gas pipeline to carry oil Gardening in Almonte: We’re goin’ to a garden party Downtown buildings win national heritage award Neil Carleton named to Canadian Amateur Radio Hall of Fame Almonte resident discusses organ donation with CBC and MPs Crash on March Road near Almonte Gay Cook’s Corn Coconut Soup Lanark County to begin trial weed-spraying program