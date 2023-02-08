Wednesday, February 8, 2023
FOR SALE: Henri Masson print

FOR SALE: Henri Masson print

A silkscreen print of Parliament Hill from Hull by the famous Canadian Artist Henri Leopold Masson.
An appraisal was done by Gibbs Appraisals Ltd. Asking $500.

Please call, text or email Mia for details.

613-404-8782.
blue7765@gmail.com

