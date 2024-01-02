Classified AdsFOR SALE: High quality DonJoy sports ankle braces FOR SALE: High quality DonJoy sports ankle braces January 2, 2024 Brand new, still in original boxes. Bought for pickleball, but never used. Paid $100, asking $75. Located in Almonte. Call 613-464-3007 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related HIRING FOR: Pokoloko Almonte shop associate January 2, 2024 Couple seeks long-term rental in the area December 21, 2023 For Sale: Pop-Up Sofa Bed – almost brand new! December 20, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest HIRING FOR: Pokoloko Almonte shop associate January 2, 2024 FOR SALE: High quality DonJoy sports ankle braces January 2, 2024 Marni Friesen’s art on display at the Corridor Gallery January 1, 2024 Almonte’s Linda Manzer named to the Order of Canada January 1, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 30, 2023 December 29, 2023 Auld Lang Syne December 31, 2023 From the Archives Preventing animal bites Local resident Stephen Overbury is preserving the Naismith heritage and that's no bull. Cook’s TIp Soy-Glazed Chicken Breasts with Pickled Cucumbers Dead Birds and Butterflies Mill Street modifications Gay Cook’s Peach Hazelnut Torte Real estate development in Mississippi Mills